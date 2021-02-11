2 arrests in case of missing pregnant woman’s body found stuffed in bag near Neuse River

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) — A couple was arrested Wednesday evening and charged in the murder of a missing 28-year-old pregnant woman.
Wake County Sheriff’s Office identified Thomas Clayton Johnson, 37, and Emmalei Trevathan, 24, as the two people responsible for the death of Brittany Samone Smith.
Smith’s family said they last saw her alive on February 4 in Wendell.
Then on February 8 they feared the worst when investigators informed them a body had been found stuffed in a suitcase near Neuse River Trail. The State Medical Examiner later determined that body did belong to Smith.