A cheesy gift your Valentine is sure to love!

(WILMINGTON, NC) — For those of you who want something out-of-the-box this Valentine’s Day, try looking inside the box for a new gift idea sure to make your sweetie say, “Cheese!”.

It’s a designer charcuterie box, and the creator lives right here in the Cape Fear.

Fans know her from her web site and Instagram handle, “Charcuterie Carol”. But Caroline Ciener was making special cheese and meat boards for friends long before she decided to make it a delicious side business.

She tells WWAY, she gets her inspiration from all kinds of places.

“Either anything fun that I find at the store- world market has some amazing things that you can’t find elsewhere, or holidays/events!”, she explains. “I love to host, and I love a themed party- so I always love to go along with birthday themes or holidays and go all out to make it match!”

Ciener has a practical reason for suggesting people give her type of edible art to loved ones for Valentine’s Day.

“As beautiful as flowers are, and as delicious as chocolate is, those things are short lived and enjoyed by yourself, ” she says. Her favorite part of a charcuterie board is how it brings people together around the table, and makes them appreciate special moments.

For those who want to try this at home, she suggests starting with a theme and a plan.

“What I always tell people when they want to try to make a board is to start big and work small”, Ceiner says. “So start with your meats & cheeses, fruits next, then fill in with fun filler (nuts, pretzels, candy) and crackers”.

According to Ceiner, charcuterie is meant to be creative, so there’s no need to stress about making it perfect. Just add a little of your own flair, and enjoy the gift together!

Ceiner can be reached at her web site, www.charcuteriecarol.com and on Instagram (@charcuteriecarol).