Ashley High School standout Saniya Rivers named finalists for Naismith Trophy

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)–Saniya Rivers is one of the top high school basketball players in the country and now she’s getting recognized for her play on a national level.

Just this week the Ashley High School senior was named a semifinalist for the high school basketball Naismith award. The honor is given out annually to the top high school basketball player in the nation.

- Advertisement -

This season Rivers is averaging 33 points per game to go along with 12 rebounds and six assists a contest.

The senior guard is the back to back North Carolina Gatorade Player of the Year.