WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)–One local high school senior experienced a moment he will never forget on Wednesday. Matthew Ezzell, a student at Cape Fear Academy, signed his national letter of intent to play lacrosse at Washington and Lee University.

Ezzell was a member of the Hurricanes boys lacrosse team that played for a State Championship in 2019.

We want to wish Matthew the best of luck. If you or someone you know has a signing day coming up you can let us know by emailing (sports@wwaytv3.com).