County parks and gardens wants you to report this type of vandalism

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The New Hanover County Parks and Gardens is reminding the community to report any vandalism at county parks.
The county posted photos of a truck driving down the side of a road at Ogden Park, causing deep mud ruts. It happened on Sunday around 3 p.m.
“This may not be what comes to mind when you think about vandalism, but this type of vandalism costs taxpayers thousands of dollars each year,” the county wrote in a post on Facebook. “Remember- if you see something, say something.”
Call the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 798-4200 to report vandalism in your county parks.