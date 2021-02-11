East Bladen boys soccer team cancels workouts, matches due to COVID-19

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The East Bladen boys soccer team has canceled workouts and matches through February 22 due to COVID-19 issues.

Bladen County Schools says on February 10 they learned that 20 people associated with the boys’ soccer team have been identified as close contacts to someone that has tested positive for COVID-19.

The North Carolina High School Athletic Association (NCHSAA) has been made aware of the positive case and quarantine time, responding that “the team must postpone any scheduled contest during this quarantine period.”

The boy’s team will return to workouts and competitive play after February 22. The team was scheduled to play Red Springs on February 10 however that game was canceled due to quarantine protocols. Additional competitions that will not be played due to quarantine are West Bladen on February 15 and St. Paul’s on February 18.