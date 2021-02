NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Georgia man has been arrested for child sex crimes in New Hanover County.

38-year-old Ronald Bridges, of Conyers, GA, was arrested on Monday.

He is charged with three counts of indecent liberties with a child.

According to his warrant, the offenses happened between July 1, 2014 – July 1, 2015. The warrant says the victim was 9-10 years old at the time.