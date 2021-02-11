Mavs owner Cuban stops playing national anthem at home games UPDATE

DALLAS (AP) — Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban says he decided before this season began not to play the national anthem before his team’s home games.

The Mavericks played their first 10 regular-season home games without fans. The club had fans for the first time in Monday’s 127-122 win over Minnesota.

- Advertisement -

Dallas is allowing 1,500 vaccinated essential workers to attend games for free.

Cuban didn’t elaborate on his decision not to play the anthem, saying nobody had noticed.

UPDATE (5:40 a.m. 2/11/21): The National Anthem was played at the American Airlines Center before a Dallas Mavericks game for the first time this season after the NBA sent a memo to all the teams enforcing the rule that the anthem must be played.

A recorded instrumental version of the anthem was played before the Mavs and Atlanta Hawks game.