N.C. bill mandating K-12 school reopening OK’d by House

RALEIGH, NC (AP) — North Carolina House lawmakers approved a bill to require K-12 schools to reopen with at least some in-person offering.

Parents who do not want to send their child back to school would still be given the option of learning remotely. But the Senate declined to send the proposal to Gov. Roy Cooper after changes were made that make it easier for teachers to continue working from home.

Teacher advocates want workers immediately vaccinated. That could be a challenge amid supply shortages and strong demand among elderly residents.

The bill could head to Cooper next week if leaders from both chambers come to an agreement on how best to reopen schools.