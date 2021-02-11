NC Blueberry Festival cancels annual pancake breakfast due to ongoing pandemic

BURGAW, NC (WWAY) — The North Carolina Blueberry Festival has canceled its annual Blueberry Pancake Breakfast that was set to take place later this month.

For the last 14 years, the festival has worked with Burgaw Fire Department and high school student volunteers to host the annual event.

Last year, more than 2,000 people attended and were treated to sausage, blueberry pancakes, homemade blueberry syrup, coffee, and juice.

This family-friendly event usually is the official kick-off to the Blueberry Festival planning year.

Due to the ongoing governor’s executive order on mass gatherings, the NC Blueberry Festival Association announced that the pancake breakfast will not happen this year.

“We look forward to this event every year,” Pete Cowan, NC Blueberry Festival sponsorship chairman said. “It is the best that our community has to offer; good food, friends, fellowship, and of course, blueberries. We are disappointed but understand the need to cancel it this year for the safety of our community.”

The NC Blueberry Festival is held on the third Saturday in June. No announcement has been made about the 2021 Festival.