New Hanover County offering programs to help senior adults cope with isolation

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The New Hanover County Department of Social Services is offering a number of adult day care and adult day health programs that can help seniors experiencing isolation during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Isolation can be debilitating and we have seen that throughout Covid more than ever before,” said Mary Beth Rubright, assistant director of the New Hanover County Department of Social Services. “The adult day care facilities we work with provide small group settings for socialization, designed to keep participants safe and distanced.”

Adult day care offers participants access to an organized program of services during the day in a community-group setting for the purpose of supporting their personal independence, well-being and safety. Some activities include exercise groups, arts and crafts, educational events, music, and religious programs. Those taking part also receive lunch.

“We have seen these programs directly help with participants’ physical and emotional wellbeing, and they also provide a much-needed opportunity for the person’s caregiver to have respite or to remain employed,” Rubright added.

The New Hanover County Department of Social Services has funding available for adult day care and adult day health programs, and it encourages eligible residents to apply.

Assistance is also available with transportation to and from the location where adult day care services or programs are provided.

There are no income guidelines or co-pays to participate in the program, but a financial need or burden does have to exist to be eligible.

In addition, the person must be 18 years or older and have physical and/or cognitive deficits that require supervision or socialization.

Participants who require medication administration and/or assistance with personal care such as feeding, ambulation and toileting during the day are still eligible but would fall under a higher level of care program called adult day health.

A social worker will work with a participant to determine which program best fits a person’s needs.

To learn more, call the New Hanover County Department of Social Services at 910-798-3506. You will be placed on an inquiry list and a social worker will set up an assessment. You may also visit the New Hanover County Department of Social Services’ website for additional information.