North Carolina man accused of threatening Biden over phone

CHARLOTTE, NC (AP) — A federal prosecutor has accused a North Carolina man of threatening President Joe Biden and others through phone calls to the White House.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Charlotte says 27-year-old David Kyle Reeves of Gastonia appeared in federal court on Thursday. He was arrested Feb. 5.

Authorities say Reeves made multiple phone calls to the White House switchboard between Jan. 28 and Feb. 1 and made threats against the president and others.

Authorities say Reeves also made threats in phone calls to the Secret Service and the U.S. Capitol Police.

His attorney could not be immediately reached for comment.