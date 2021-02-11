North Carolina man charged with drugs, firearms violations

NEW BERN, NC (AP) — Authorities have filed multiple charges against a North Carolina man after they received several complaints about suspected drug activity and wildlife violations.

The Craven County Sheriff’s Office says in a news release that deputies and officers from North Carolina Wildlife conducted an investigation which led to a search warrant being issued.

The sheriff’s office arrested 39-year-old Michael Glen Stevenson and charged him with possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of heroin, possession of methamphetamine, and several unspecified wildlife violations.

Stevenson was also served with outstanding warrants for assault on the elderly and communicating threats.

He’s jailed on a $135,000 bond and it’s not known if he has an attorney.