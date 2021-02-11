Official apologizes to woman hit by rubber bullet in protest

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL (AP) — A Florida woman who was shot in the face by a rubber bullet during a Black Lives Matter demonstration last year has received an apology from a city official.

News outlets report that Fort Lauderdale Commissioner Ben Sorensen reached out to LaToya Ratlieff on Wednesday.

- Advertisement -

He says he wanted to see how she was doing and touch base on police reform.

The 35-year-old woman says it was the first time anyone from the city has said they are sorry for what happened.

Ratlieff suffered a broken eye socket and required months of treatment. She says she is focused on police reform.