Restaurants expect busy Valentine’s Day weekend

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Valentine’s Day is typically a busy night for restaurants, but now operating under half capacity they may be getting booked quicker than they normally would. Anticipating a busy weekend, restaurants in Downtown Wilmington are getting ready.

Fresh on the downtown scene, Floriana opened during the pandemic and seemed to have quickly become a favorite. General Manager Brian Bowers says they pride themselves on being about family, friends, and community.

- Advertisement -

“I get a lot of phone calls about the dishes and what do we offer, and ‘oooh I’ve never had that, I can’t wait to come’ so we’re getting a lot a lot of happy faces and happy people that are eager to come and dine with us,” Bowers says.

Fully booked for the weekend, Bowers says they are grateful.

“We’re thankful to have them come out,” Bowers said. “Wilmington has been nothing but friendly and welcoming to Floriana.”

The weather for the special day is looking a little chilly and possibly wet, but their balcony seating remains open weather permitting.

Down the street at Platypus and Gnome, no more reservations remain for Sunday but you may not be completely out of luck.

“We’re not completely booked on Friday or Saturday,” Server Derek West said. “Even though we may be booked on Sunday and whatnot, we still take open reservations over at bar seating and even outdoor seating.”

Even though they have been operating at half capacity, West says he still anticipates a busy weekend downtown.

“We’ve still been busy. We’ve still been hitting strides and making big numbers,” West said. “People have been coming out because people want to come out, people want to support local businesses and just the life of Wilmington itself.”