Retirement community helps to vaccinate residents and staff members

NEW HANOVER COUNTY (WWAY) — This afternoon, two buses shuttled more than 40 nursing home residents to New Hanover Health Department.

There, residents of the Woods at Holly Tree disembarked, becoming one of the first retirement communities to vaccinate all volunteering men and women over the age of 65.

The staff and retirees waited their turn on the bus, staying socially distanced up until the time to roll up their sleeves and get the shot.

Joyce Perdue is a hairdresser for the Woods at Holly Tree. After weeks of calling New Hanover County every day for a shot, she said she’s thankful the community is helping all eligible personnel get the vaccine.

“Yes, I have. I have called everyday the number they gave you to call. To finally get vaccinated, oh it makes me happy!”

According to Perdue, her general manager kept residents safe for months throughout the pandemic. With the help of New Hanover County health officials, they coordinated to help vaccinate almost every resident and staff member.

They plan to come back for a second dose in a few weeks.