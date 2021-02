WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)–The Laney boys soccer scored three goals in a matter of five minutes on Thursday night to knock off Mideastern Conference foe North Brunswick, 6-0.

The win improves the Buccaneers record to now (3-1) on the year with back to back wins. North Brunswick drops to (0-4-2).

The Scorpions will play host to Topsail on Monday night, while Laney travels to take on Ashley.