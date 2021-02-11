Two great white sharks ping off Cape Fear coast

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Two great white sharks have recently pinged off the North Carolina coast.

According to researchers at OCEARCH, Mahone, a 13-ft-long male weighing 1,701 lbs., pinged off the coast of the Cape Fear region Wednesday evening.

It was first tagged in Nova Scotia but has been swimming along the North Carolina coast since at least early December.

Another white shark, Rose, pinged off southeastern NC Wednesday. The 10.5-ft-long female weighs about 600-lbs. She was also tagged in Nova Scotia but in October.

OCEARCH is a non-profit organization that tracks great white sharks and other large marine animals.