Democrats tie Trump to mob that stormed Capitol at Senate trial

WASHINGTON, DC (CBS News) — House Democrats leading the prosecution of former President Donald Trump at his Senate impeachment trial are concluding their arguments for conviction on the third day of proceedings, zeroing in Mr. Trump’s words and actions in the run-up to the January 6 attack on the Capitol.

The impeachment managers presented video evidence, media reports and court documents to demonstrate how some members of the pro-Trump mob that stormed the Capitol believed they were acting at the direction of the president.

- Advertisement -

“They truly believed that the whole intrusion was at the president’s orders, and we know that because they said so,” Representative Diana DeGette said. “This was not a hidden crime. The president told them to be there and so they actually believed they would face no punishment.”

The Democrats relied on a litany of Mr. Trump’s comments in interviews and at political rallies over the years to make the case that he deliberately incited his supporters to resort to violence in an attempt to remain in power.

“These tactics were road-tested,” said Representative Jamie Raskin, the lead House impeachment manager. “January 6 was a culmination of the president’s actions, not an aberration from them. The insurrection was the most violent and dangerous episode so far in Donald Trump’s continuing pattern and practice of inciting violence.”

Thursday is the final day for the Democratic managers to present their case for convicting the former president. Mr. Trump’s legal team will mount his defense on Friday and plans to conclude their arguments the same day, meaning the trial could conclude as early as this weekend.