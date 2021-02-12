2 red foxes arrive at their new home at WNC Nature Center

Two red foxes arrived at the Western North Carolina Nature Center on Thursday. It was a soggy but sweet welcome home celebration for Samson and Bonita, who came from Izzie’s Pond Sanctuary in Liberty, South Carolina.

The two red foxes, who are just under a year old, have something in common. They were caught in traps, so they only have three legs. But in Asheville, they will get the care, attention and recovery time they need.

- Advertisement -

“So, they needed a home and we had a habitat available,” animal curator Erin Oldread said. “So, we were able to take them. They will be here the rest of their lives, and everybody is so excited to work with them.”

Read more here.