Arrest made in 2003 Columbus County homicide

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Authorities have arrested and charged a man with murder for a homicide that happened in 2003.

Curtis Tyrone Watson, 53, was booked into the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center for murder.

On December 24, 2003, at approximately 4:30 p.m., Kathy Jean Jones Williamson, 46, was found dead in her home in Chadbourn. Investigators say she was severely, physically assaulted which resulted in her death.

Deputies say Watson was Williamson’s live in boyfriend at the time of her death and drove to Chadbourn Police Department to report her death. Columbus County Sheriff’s Office was contacted and arrived on scene.

Through the years, investigators searched for new leads, and eventually investigators identified Watson as a possible suspect.

Columbus County Sheriff’s Office Investigators presented the case to the District Attorney’s Office. Based on the evidence collected throughout the entire investigation, the decision was made to present the case to the Grand Jury. On January 6, 2021, the Grand Jury issued a True Bill of Indictment for Watson.

Investigators traveled to New York in an attempt to find Watson. With the assistance of the New York Police Department, Watson was located in a homeless shelter in New York. He voluntarily went with law enforcement to the New York Police Department’s Precinct for an interview.

At the conclusion of the interview, Watson was attested and transported to Rikers Island to await extradition. Watson waived his extradition rights.

Watson received no bond at the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center.