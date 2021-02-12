Australian city Melbourne begins 3rd lockdown due to cluster

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Australia’s second-largest city of Melbourne will begin its third lockdown due to a rapidly spreading COVID-19 cluster centered on hotel quarantine.

The five-day lockdown will be enforced across Victoria state to prevent the virus spreading from the state capital.

- Advertisement -

Only international flights that were already in the air when the lockdown was announced will be allowed to land at Melbourne Airport.

A population of 6.5 million will be locked down from 11:59 p.m. until the same time on Wednesday because of a contagious British variant of the virus first detected at a Melbourne Airport hotel has infected 13 people.

Some Australian states have imposed border restrictions on travelers from Melbourne.