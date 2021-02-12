Cameron Art Museum in need of funding after pandemic impacts

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The pandemic has impacted the Cameron Art Museum’s funding over the past year, with over 300,000 dollars estimated to have been lost due to COVID.

When the pandemic first began, the museum had to close down completely for more than six months.

The shutdown, combined with fewer events has led to a need for more money to help finance the museum.

Museum staff say they’re glad to be back on track, but are still asking for support from the public.

“We don’t have any parent taking care of us, such as the state of North Carolina,” museum executive director Anne Brennan said. “No regular funding from the city or county. We’re not municipally supported. So we are truly owned by the community, and supported by the community.”

Brennan says they have exciting new exhibits on display and planned for the next several months.