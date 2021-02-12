Carolina Beach man charged with sexual exploitation of a minor

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — A Carolina Beach man is charged with sexual exploitation of a minor.

The Carolina Beach Police Department received a tip in regards to child sexual abuse material being shared on the internet. The tip came from the NC Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

CBPD says Detective B. Smith conducted the investigation, executed a search warrant at an home in the 300 block of Canal Drive, and determined the suspect to be 36-year-old Michael Anthony Wilson.

Wilson is a registered sex offender.

On Friday, officers with CBPD arrested Wilson for the charge of third-degree sexual exploitation of minor.

Wilson was taken to the Carolina Beach Police Department and transported to the New Hanover County Jail under a $100,000 dollar secured bond.