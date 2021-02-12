CFCC alumnus now serves campus community

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Serving the community has always been built into Deputy Sheriff Santos Pagan’s DNA – that’s what attracted him to law enforcement in the first place.

“I’ve always been one to help people,” Pagan said. Growing up standing up to ‘bullies’ and standing up for what I thought was right. Helping the less fortunate and those who couldn’t stand up for themselves.”

Prior to becoming a student at Cape Fear Community College, Pagan began working at the college as a security officer. He chose to enroll in CFCC because it was affordable and close to home and work. Pagan graduated from CFCC’s Basic Law Enforcement Training program in 2018.

“My experience at CFCC was wonderful. The faculty and staff always made me feel welcomed,” he said. “CFCC instructors gave me the tools and education I needed to perform my job through classroom instruction and mock training exercises in a controlled environment. I had countless instructors who were also law enforcement officers, so I knew I was learning from experienced professionals.”

After graduation, Pagan continued working in security at CFCC as a shift supervisor before he landed a job with the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office. Pagan currently serves as a Patrol Deputy assigned to the CRO (College Resource Officer) unit at CFCC.

“One of the most important responsibilities I have is to be a presence around campus to ensure faculty, staff, and students feel safe,” Pagan said. “I’m also a RAD (Rape Aggression Defense) instructor. RAD is a self-defense program. The most fulfilling part of my job is going the extra mile by offering a deferral without having to ruin someone’s record and offering resources to help them through whatever challenges they are going through at the time.”

For anyone interested in pursuing a career in law enforcement, Pagan offered some advice.

“Being in law enforcement can often be stressful and potentially dangerous,” he said. “It’s also extremely rewarding. You touch so many lives. Many people in law enforcement are able to exercise their natural skills in communication, empathy, and awareness to protect their communities. CFCC will give you the tools and knowledge you need to conduct yourself accordingly with the training from instructors with firsthand experience from either retired or active law enforcement officers.”

CFCC’s Basic Law Enforcement Training (BLET) is designed to give students essential skills required for entry-level employment as law enforcement officers with state, county, or municipal governments, or with private enterprise.

