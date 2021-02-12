Construction to begin this spring for logistics park on Columbus-Brunswick line

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Businesses and people moving to the area has been constant in recent years, especially around Brunswick County.

One of the newest additions is the International Logistics Park of North Carolina near the Brunswick and Columbus County line.

It’s in the final stages of clearing the site to begin construction and set to break ground in late March or early April.

The park is one of seven “megasites” in the state, meaning it’s a commercial property on more than 1,000 acres.

The first building of four will be the International Commerce Center.

Cameron Management Broker Bryan Greene says the goal is to prepare the park for the future and have a building available for present opportunities.