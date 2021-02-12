Duplin Winery expanding to Panama City Beach

ROSE HILL, NC (WWAY) — Duplin Winery has broken ground on its third location.

The winery is opening an entertainment venue in Panama City Beach, Florida.

Located on 70 acres at the previous Hombre Golf Club, Duplin Winery is building a 35,000-square-foot complex that will be the home of gourmet foods, merchandise, live entertainment and wine tastings.

The tasting station in Panama City Beach will offer guests the opportunity to sample assorted Duplin wines as guests are entertained with fun facts about muscadine grapes, Southern winemaking, rich Duplin family history and the “Life is Sweeter with Duplin” experience.

Hand-bottling demonstrations will be accompanied by a presentation about the winery’s early days when Duplin first sold its wines in mason jars before moving to wine bottles. The signature mason jar remains a beloved item among Duplin wine fans, as select wines are offered in jars.

“We’re really excited about bringing our laid-back Carolina lifestyle to Panama City Beach,” said Jonathan Fussell, co-owner/president of Duplin Wine Family and head of the winery’s Tasting Destinations. “In the wine country of North Carolina, we’re serious about our wines but relaxed about life. We’ll be creating a place where folks can relax, listen to live music, and learn a little more about our wines. We expect to host groups, parties and families. Adults will enjoy it, and kids will, too. In addition to our wines, we’ll be serving our refreshing Sweetzer frozen drinks, which can be made in non-alcoholic versions. Families will find this a unique attraction that everyone can enjoy.”

Representing an initial $15 million investment, the attraction will employ more than 50 people. More than 20 acres of the property will be dedicated to conservation and preserving the land’s natural beauty.

It is expected to open in early 2022.

In 2015, Duplin Winery opened a second location in North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

More information about Duplin Winery and its future Panama City Beach location can be found at www.duplinwinery.com.