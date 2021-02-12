Floral designer works through the night to fill Valentine’s Day orders

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The special day for sweethearts is right around the corner. Valentine’s Day is on Sunday and businesses are working overtime to prepare for the holiday.

Floral Designer and Owner of Flora Verdi Maria Cholanian plans to work through the night on Friday to make sure orders are filled.

“I wouldn’t trade it for anything. I’ve slept under tables, I’ve slept on that little couch right there,” Cholanian said. “I’d do it a million times over for the compliments and the things that people…how they appreciate it.”

Cholanian spends countless hours on custom arrangements for each customer.

“I love what I do, I love to design, I love making people happy,” she said. “This really is a special day, it always was for me.”

Aside from front desk help and delivery drivers, Cholanian makes the magic of the floral designs come to life all on her own. She takes pride in making each arrangement unique for each customer.

“When they get something that’s really nice too they value it more because you know our dollars mean more right now,” Cholanian said.

After a year of covid, she is particularly thankful to be busy this time around.

“Yesterday, I did more than break even which is great. I mean, for me to be able to say I broke even. It sounds bad, but it’s much better than losing money!” Cholanian said. “And today with the volume that’s coming in I feel very confident that’s going to be a really good year.”

Though very busy, Cholanian says it may not be too late to get the perfect arrangement for your valentine. She says to give her a call and she will work to make it happen.