Florence woman celebrates 103rd birthday fully vaccinated against COVID-19

Evelyn Guile celebrated her 103rd birthday Thursday fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Guile got her second dose of the vaccine last Friday.

She said she’s thankful to be vaccinated against the deadly virus.

“I hadn’t had any effect from it… I did fine. Go ahead and get that shot. Don’t worry about it. It’s better to have the shot did not have it. I think,” said Guile.

Guile said she’s had a great life.

She got lots of flowers, gifts, phone calls and even a cake and dinner delivered to her home on her birthday.

