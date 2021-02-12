How a leading anti-Trump group ignored a crisis in its ranks

WASHINGTON (AP) — One of the best-known players in the so-called Never Trump movement is facing intense scrutiny that threatens to undermine the broader coalition’s influence amid new revelations about its financial management and improper behavior involving a co-founder.

At least two Lincoln Project employees allegedly were subjected to sexual harassment by co-founder John Weaver.

- Advertisement -

The allegations involving Lincoln Project staff were among several cases of harassment outlined in an internal email to the organization’s leadership last June.

The organization announced Thursday evening that its board had decided to “retain a best-in-class outside professional” to review Weaver’s tenure “to establish both accountability and best practices going forward for The Lincoln Project.”