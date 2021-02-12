Man accused of trying to break into Columbus County church

CLARENDON, NC (WWAY) — A Nakina man is charged after he allegedly tried to break into a church.

The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to Mission Valley Church on Lebanon Church Road in Clarendon around 8:30 a.m. on Feb. 5 in reference to a vehicle in the ditch behind the church.

A church member reviewed the church’s video surveillance footage and saw someone try to break in. The man on video had a pipe, crowbar, and a flash light. After realizing there was a camera, he left.

CCSO says deputies arrived on scene, and recognized the vehicle.

Using the surveillance footage and previous interactions with the driver of the vehicle, deputies say they were able to identified the suspect, 36-year-old Shannon Walter Sellers.

Sellers was found at his home.

He was arrested, taken to jail, and charged with misdemeanor attempted breaking and/or entering and felony possession of burglary tools.

He received a $3,500 secured bond.