New Hanover Co. reports 12% of population has received first COVID-19 vaccine dose

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — To date, there have been a total of 15,066 cases of COVID-19 in New Hanover County, which is an increase of 1,092 cases in the past week.

Of those, there are around 2,541 people currently infected and a total of 138 people have died from the virus.

The three people who died this week from COVID-19 were over the age of 80 and at risk of severe illness because of age and underlying health conditions.

“Locally, adults who are 25 to 49 years old make up the largest portion of our COVID-19 cases at almost 39 percent,” Assistant Health Director Carla Turner, RN, MSHCA, said. “And national data shows that cases in younger adults are followed by increases among older adults up to two weeks later, suggesting that younger adults are transmitting the virus to them. Our older adults are some of the most vulnerable, and that’s why we have been working hard to get them vaccinated. We still have more work to do, and while that happens we have to remember that our behavior makes an enormous difference in the spread of the virus. Please do a good job of wearing masks when around anyone outside of your immediate household, washing your hands well, and avoiding gatherings.”

As of February 12, New Hanover County Public Health has vaccinated 11,957 people with their first dose of the vaccine and provided 7,908 people with their second dose – for a total of 19,865 vaccines administered.

In addition, through partnerships and collaborative efforts with local healthcare entities like New Hanover Regional Medical Center, Wilmington Health, MedNorth and Cape Fear Clinic, around 43,364 total doses, including 29,526 first doses and 13,838 second doses, have been administered in New Hanover County, according to the NCDHHS dashboard. This equates to about 12.6% of the county’s total population vaccinated so far with first doses and 5.9% of the population vaccinated with second doses.

NCDHHS provided additional guidance to counties this week and announced that the state’s vaccination plan will expand eligibility to Group 3 on February 24, beginning first with education workers in Pre-K and child care settings.

“New Hanover County is updating our local vaccination plan to align with the state’s guidance and will work to ensure our education and child care workers are vaccinated as quickly as supply allows,” Health and Human Services Director Donna Fayko said. “Currently eligible groups, which include health care workers, long-term care staff and residents, and adults 65 and older, will continue to be prioritized and our focus on equity in vaccine administration will continue as well. The number of people we can vaccinate all depends on the amount of supply we receive. Public Health has applied to receive even more vaccine through the state for additional vaccine events, and we hope that our supply increases so we can reach even more people in the weeks to come.”

The county anticipates receiving around 1,000 first doses of the vaccine next week and will open appointments to the general public, as well as target doses for equity and outreach. Residents can sign up for email and text alerts here to be notified when vaccine appointments are open through Public Health.

Below are several vaccine appointment tips and information for residents:

Public Health, as instructed by NCDHHS, will only vaccinate people who live or work in North Carolina.

When appointments are available for the county’s online scheduling system, a unique email is required for each appointment. In addition, appointments cannot be transferred to someone else after they have been made.

Spanish interpreters are available in the call center to assist with booking appointments and the online appointment system through the county is in English and Spanish when appointments are available.

If you have received your first dose of the vaccine, you should receive your second dose of the vaccine through the same provider. Second doses should occur on the date outlined on your vaccine card and not be rescheduled.

Learn more about COVID-19 and the county’s vaccination efforts here.