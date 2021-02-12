North Carolina deputies offer ‘weekend special’ for your ex-Valentine

NORTH CAROLINA (WWAY) — A North Carolina sheriff’s office is offering a “Valentine’s Day Weekend Special,” a free stay with “luxurious accommodations” for your ex with outstanding warrants.

The deal is being offered by the Nash County Sheriff’s Office, but other law enforcement departments and offices would surely honor the package too.

“Do you have an ex-Valentine and know they have outstanding warrants? Give us a call (252) 459-4121 with their location and we’ll take care of the rest,” the sheriff’s office wrote on Facebook.



The post continued reading, “this Valentine’s Day Weekend Special starts off with a set of limited-edition platinum bracelets, free transportation with a chauffeur, a one-night minimum stay in our luxurious accommodations, and this special is capped off with a special Valentine’s dinner. We know this special is so incredible that you may be tempted to provide additional referrals. We don’t blame you, this special is too sweet to pass up. Operators are standing by!”