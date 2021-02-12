Tennessee man leaves $5 million to pet border collie

NASHVILLE, TN (AP) — A Tennessee canine won’t have to worry about living a dog’s life after its owner recently died. That’s because former owner Bill Dorris left his 8-year-old border collie named Lulu $5 million in his will.

Lulu’s caretaker is Martha Burton.

She told WTVF-TV that Dorris was a successful businessman who wasn’t married and died late last year.

His will states the money should be put into a trust for Lulu’s care and allows for Burton to be reimbursed for reasonable monthly expenses.

Burton doesn’t know if she could ever spend $5 million on Lulu, but said with a smile that she’d like to try.