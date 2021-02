WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Tropical Smoothie locations here in the Cape Fear have teamed up to give back to those on the front line of the pandemic.

Health care workers that were helping with vaccines at the Pointe 14 movie theater location last Friday were given frozen treats.

Tropical Smoothie says they will continue to do this every Friday for the foreseeable future.

100 smoothies are delivered during the day.

They will start donating smoothies to the hospital next week.