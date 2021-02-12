Western NC brewing company takes over Skytown Beer Co.

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A western North Carolina brewing company is setting roots along the coast by purchasing Skytown Beer Company in Wilmington.

Catawba Valley Brewing Company, founded in Morganton, also has locations in Charlotte, Asheville, and Charleston, S.C.

- Advertisement -

Billy Pyatt, Catawba CEO and co-owner, says they have looking for the right location for their expansion, and are excited to be a part of Wilmington’s beer scene.

They plan to expand the beer offerings, and add taps to include favorites like White Zombie White Ale and Huger Street IPA, as well as a large selection of the hundred-plus draft and limited release canned beers the brewers create annually.

The closing took place on Feb. 10 and Pyatt hopes to open again in Wilmington by late February.

The owners of Skytown Beer Company also own Beer Barrio, located in downtown Wilmington.