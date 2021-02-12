Woman charged with murder in 2017 child death

BURGAW, NC (WWAY) — A woman has been charged with multiple crimes in the death of a 2-year-old child in Pender County in 2017.

Quanisha Jesha Fennell was arrested Thursday night and charged with second degree murder and felony child abuse in the death of her son, Keith Stevens, Jr.

On December 11, 2017, officers with the Burgaw Police Department saw a man holding a small child in his arms heading north on Progress Drive. The officers took the child and began CPR. The child was taken to Pender Memorial Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Fennell appeared in court Friday morning and received a $750,000 bond.

Police say they are still investigating, so no further information can be released at this time.