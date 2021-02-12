Woman wants compensation after dog mistakenly neutered at NC vet

NORTH CAROLINA (WRAL) — A routine trip to the vet turned into heartbreak and a costly loss for a Roanoke Rapids dog owner.

Haley Plymale scheduled her 2-year-old blue Doberman, Hannibal, for a teeth cleaning, but he was mistakenly neutered at Creekside Animal Hospital.

- Advertisement -

“He is our first family pet. We love him to death. He’s a good-looking dog. I wanted a little piece of him to keep in the family forever,” said Plymale, adding that she had planned to breed puppies to keep and sell.

On Tuesday, when she took him to his appointment, she was not allowed inside the building as a precaution during the coronavirus pandemic. Instead, she drove up and handed Hannibal over to a staff member.

“About an hour and a half after I dropped him off, the vet herself called me. I could tell she was really upset,” said Plymale.

She said the clinic’s owner, Dr. Cynthia Elias, told her one of the vet techs had made a mistake, and Hannibal had been neutered.

Read more here.