12-year-old girl abducted in Virginia believed to be in extreme danger

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WSOC) — Authorities in Virginia issued an Amber Alert Friday night for a 12-year-old girl, who is believed to be in extreme danger.
Allie Michele Broadaway was last seen at 2373 Reed Creek Drive in Bassett, which is in Henry County.
The child is believed to have been abducted by Kaleb Christopher Merritt, 21.
The two met on Instagram in December and continued to communicate, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office said.
In February, Merritt drove from Texas to Virginia to meet Broadaway. They saw each other several times, authorities said.