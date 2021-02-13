20,000 Brunswick County residents have received their first vaccine dose

BOLIVIA, N.C. (WWAY) — More than 20,000 Brunswick County residents have now received this first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine as of this week, with more than 5,000 receiving their full set of vaccinations to date, according to Brunswick County officials.

Officials say that at this time, Brunswick County Health Services and its partners at Novant Health and Dosher Memorial Hospital do not anticipate rescheduling any first dose appointments at its mass vaccination clinic currently set for Feb. 15-19 to a later date.

- Advertisement -

All appointments for second doses are unaffected as supplies for these doses are already accounted for and are shipped to vaccine providers when needed.

However, vaccine supplies remain exceptionally low. Brunswick County officials say that “If appointment slots are not available, you are encouraged to check again later.”

They stress that future appointment dates are added on a weekly basis based on current allocation numbers the NCDHHS is sending to the three partners.