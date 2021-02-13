30,000+ sign petition to allow more fans at outdoor high school sporting events

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — More than 30,000 parents have signed an online petition asking Gov. Roy Cooper to increase the number of spectators allowed at outdoor sporting events for North Carolina high schoolers.

Currently, only 100 immediate family members of the home team can attend outdoor games because of COVID-19 restrictions.

- Advertisement -

The mother of a Cary high football player says that’s not enough.

“There’s not enough tickets to give out to all the football players, all the cheerleader’s moms and the band. So they’re really having to pick and choose which parent gets to see their kid — it’s ridiculous,” said parent Katie Blalock.

“If we’re going to put more than 100 students back in Wake County schools we should have more than 100 spectators sitting in the stands safely,” she added.

Read more here.