Cohen says ‘think July and August’ for widely available vaccines

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) — North Carolina Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen on Friday expressed optimism that the supply of vaccines will substantially increase by the summer months to allow for widespread vaccinations.

“I’m hopeful for the next few months leading to July we’re going to get all of Group 3 and all of Group 4 done,” Dr. Cohen told ABC11 in an exclusive interview. “I think we can accelerate a lot here.”

Though the state is currently received about 160,000 first doses weekly, Cohen projects the state can handle up to 350,000 first doses administered per week.

“I would love to see a doubling of what is coming to our state. Not 5%, 10% more. I want 100% more and we can handle it.”

On February 24, the state will expand eligibility to Group 3, starting with educators and school personnel. The rest of the eligible members of the group, which includes everything from pharmacists to factory workers to public safety, can sign up for appointments starting in March.

