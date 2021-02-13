Counties deal with ‘inflated waitlists’ as people sign up in multiple places to get vaccine

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Some local health departments in North Carolina are seeing what they call ‘inflated waitlists’ for the COVID-19 vaccine as some people are signing up in multiple counties to see where they can get in first.

But once these individuals get a call back to get vaccinated, they are not always calling all of the other counties back to have their names taken off those lists.

While there is nothing wrong with signing up with more than one county, some places are seeing inflated waitlists which makes it hard for them to know when they’ll be ready to move to group 3.

In Wake County, 78,000 people are on the waitlist for groups 1 and 2 and in Chatham County, they have 11,000 people waiting for a vaccine.

Officials in these counties said it is likely that some of those people have already received their first dose of the vaccine in another county.

