RALEIGH, N.C. (WWAY) — The State Department of Health and Human Services has released the latest COVID-19 numbers for North Carolina.

The state is reporting 4,130 more COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 818,724.

State health officials are reporting 77 more deaths, bringing the total to 10,453.

Hospitalizations have decreased by 50 to 2,101.

The state’s percent positive test rate has remained the same since Friday at 6.5%.