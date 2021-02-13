Fight over witnesses could delay impeachment trial conclusion

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. Senate has voted to consider hearing from witnesses in the impeachment trial of Donald Trump.

This could potentially extend proceedings that had been expected to end with a vote for conviction or acquittal on Saturday.

Thrown into confusion, the senators voted to adjourn until early afternoon.

The rare Saturday session was supposed to be for closing arguments in Trump’s trial over whether he is guilty of inciting the deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

Acquittal still appears likely, underscored by news that Republican leader Mitch McConnell plans to vote that way.