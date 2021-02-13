Full Court Press: February 12, 2021

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)–There’s just one week left to go in the high school basketball regular season. Teams across the Cape Fear hit the hardwood on Friday night trying to keep their playoff hopes alive. Sports Director Tanner Barth brings you all the highlights and final scores on the Full Court Press.
Below, are the final scores from Friday nights action.
GIRLS
Laney 19 , Hoggard 40
Ashley 82 , New Hanover 49
South Brunswick 43 , Topsail 48
St. Pauls 75 , West Bladen 15
West Columbus 6 , Whiteville 55
Rosewood 24 , South Columbus 22
Pender 56 , Dixon 26
Coastal Christian 51 , Cape Fear Academy 26
Raleigh Christian Academy 16 , Wilmington Christian Academy 25
BOYS
St. Pauls 91 , West Bladen 68
West Columbus 52 , Whiteville 64
Rosewood 65 , South Columbus 38
Pender 72 , Dixon 46
Wilson Christian Academy 49 , Wilmington Christian Academy 67
South Wake 54 , Southeastern Homeschool 58
Coastal Christian 32 , Cape Fear Academy 38