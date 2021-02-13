Full Court Press: February 12, 2021

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)–There’s just one week left to go in the high school basketball regular season. Teams across the Cape Fear hit the hardwood on Friday night trying to keep their playoff hopes alive. Sports Director Tanner Barth brings you all the highlights and final scores on the Full Court Press.

Below, are the final scores from Friday nights action.

- Advertisement -

GIRLS

Laney 19 , Hoggard 40

Ashley 82 , New Hanover 49

South Brunswick 43 , Topsail 48

St. Pauls 75 , West Bladen 15

West Columbus 6 , Whiteville 55

Rosewood 24 , South Columbus 22

Pender 56 , Dixon 26

Coastal Christian 51 , Cape Fear Academy 26

Raleigh Christian Academy 16 , Wilmington Christian Academy 25

BOYS

St. Pauls 91 , West Bladen 68

West Columbus 52 , Whiteville 64

Rosewood 65 , South Columbus 38

Pender 72 , Dixon 46

Wilson Christian Academy 49 , Wilmington Christian Academy 67

South Wake 54 , Southeastern Homeschool 58

Coastal Christian 32 , Cape Fear Academy 38