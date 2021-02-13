ICE nearly released sex abuse convicts despite Biden memo

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas prison officials say U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement was prepared to release three men convicted of sex offenses against children in an apparent misapplication by authorities of enforcement directives from President Joe Biden’s administration.

The three were not released after discussions between the state prison system and immigration authorities, but the process of keeping them in custody raised alarms that ICE was releasing convicts contrary to immigration law.

- Advertisement -

ICE declined to comment on whether it was going to allow the releases, but says it works with law enforcement partners.