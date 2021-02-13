New Hanover County Schools earns statewide recognition

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WWAY) — The North Carolina School Public Relations Association (NCSPRA) has honored New Hanover County Schools for excellence in communications with a total of nine Blue Ribbon Awards for outstanding and effective communication.

NCSPRA presented the awards during a virtual ceremony on February 5, 2021.

NHCS received one gold level award, four silver awards, and four bronze awards.

“The entire Communication & Outreach Division team has gone above and beyond the past year handling countless media requests, creating compelling feature videos, and working directly with our teachers and support staff to showcase the great work that goes on daily at NHCS,” says Dr. Charles Foust, Superintendent. “Our employees have stepped up to keep families informed during the COVID-19 pandemic and are continuing to work around the clock to ensure that the community always has up to the minute information regarding education. These awards reinforce that and we are grateful that NCSPRA has recognized our work.”

Ken Derksen, NCSPRA President and Communications & Public Relations Officer for Wayne County Public Schools, said the work of the award winners exemplifies the high standards and qualities members demonstrate in their daily school communications programs. “Blue Ribbon Awards are among the highest and most prestigious honors that a member of our organization can attain,” Derksen said. “I congratulate NHCS for achieving this statewide recognition as a Blue Ribbon Award winner and for the superior work being accomplished in the area of school communications and public relations.”

The judges praised the work accomplished through digital story-telling, video production, and photography for the entries below.

Facebook LIVE Series with the Latino Alliance to answer questions about remote and in-person learning. The Spanish speaking community was given the opportunity to call and send in digital messages that were answered by school experts.

Diversity Matters episode on student equity. This program highlights diversity in the school system and features guests who are making a difference.

NHCS Partners with County to Launch Public Safety Program. This video showcased the work going on at SEA-Tech that allows students to gain hands on experience in the public safety field.

NHCS-TV basketball game coverage. The TV crew spent hours preparing for and broadcasting LIVE coverage of several basketball games throughout the entire season.

NHCS statement on systemic racism

Educator of the Year coverage

COVID-19 Safety Series videos that helped promote student health and overall well-being.

Superintendent signing photograph featuring Dr. Foust and the board chairperson doing the “elbow bump.”