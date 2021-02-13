The Children’s Museum of Wilmington hosts an ‘All You Need Is Love’ Valentine’s craft event

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Children’s Museum of Wilmington held an ‘All You Need Is Love’ event today, with Valentine’s Day themed crafts.

There were four different craft stations, ranging from beaded heart ornaments to heart symmetry paintings.

The event comes on the heels of the museum’s busiest month since reopening due to the pandemic last September.

Despite the large turnout, museum staff say they have learned to adapt to the COVID environment.

“I think we have definitely got a good little routine going,” museum business manager Jessica Davis said. “We have all of our sanitizing procedures. We’ve done about four in house events since reopening, so we kind of know how to keep everybody safe.”

Organizers with the museum plan to keep the fun going into the coming months, with several more events planned.