Thousands without power as ice accumulates throughout central North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) — Thousands across central North Carolina are currently without power as freezing rain moves throughout the state.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until noon Sunday for much of central North Carolina.

The advisory stretches from Wake, Durham, Orange, Chatham, Nash and Edgecombe counties north into Virginia.

There is a winter storm warning in effect for Granville, Person, and Vance counties until noon Sunday, where an additional .25″ of ice is possible. The Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for the Triangle, northern Orange and Durham counties could see .10″ of ice, less to the south.

The warnings/advisories will now last until Sunday at noon, although there should be little additional icing after Saturday early afternoon.

